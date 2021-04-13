Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,228 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.