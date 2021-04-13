Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.69 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,462 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Square makes up about 1.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $6,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQ. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 235.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,392 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $266.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a PE ratio of 420.96, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.12 and a 12 month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total transaction of $661,753.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares in the company, valued at $38,010,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,162,260 shares of company stock worth $268,017,536. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

