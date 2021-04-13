Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $106.06 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

