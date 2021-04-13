Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,430 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 116.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,086 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,430 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for about 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AXP shares. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

AXP opened at $147.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.02 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

