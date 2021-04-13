ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the March 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF (NASDAQ:YLDE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.48% of ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF alerts:

YLDE stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $38.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Dividend Strategy ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.