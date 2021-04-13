CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Downgraded by TheStreet to C

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CKX Lands stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. CKX Lands has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $14.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 million, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.29.
CKX Lands Company Profile
