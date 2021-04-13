Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Citizens Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Compass Point raised Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

