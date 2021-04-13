Citigroup Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $338.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.88.

BABA opened at $244.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.48 and a 200 day moving average of $260.04. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $568,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3,405.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 562,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,415,000 after purchasing an additional 546,626 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, DSAM Partners London Ltd grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 124,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,555,000 after buying an additional 67,246 shares during the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

