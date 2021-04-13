Citigroup Inc. Buys 3,019 Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) by 144.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter worth $157,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADES stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a positive return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 19.63%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides emission reduction technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal; and Power Generation and Industrials. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

