Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,029 ($39.57) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £41.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,898.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,451.56. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Anglo American’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, with a total value of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total value of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

