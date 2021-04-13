Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,991 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,171 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,209,000 after buying an additional 56,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

CSCO stock opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

