CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$19.50 target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark raised their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.08.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

TSE:OSK traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.10. 591,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,611. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.16. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.68 and a 1-year high of C$4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.85.

In other Osisko Mining news, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 50,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,232,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,031,146.50. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski purchased 19,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.94 per share, with a total value of C$56,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 419,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,232,742. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 54,300 shares of company stock valued at $160,142 and sold 254,134 shares valued at $782,140.

Osisko Mining Company Profile

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.