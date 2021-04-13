CIBC Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $39.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FINGF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Finning International from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Finning International from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Finning International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

OTCMKTS:FINGF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.21. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.44. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

