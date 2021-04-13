CIBC Increases Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price upped by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CFX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

Canfor Pulp Products stock remained flat at $C$8.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,301. Canfor Pulp Products has a twelve month low of C$4.41 and a twelve month high of C$11.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.88 million and a P/E ratio of -25.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$237.80 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.1612931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.