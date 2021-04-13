Chronologic (DAY) Price Tops $0.46 on Top Exchanges

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 92.2% higher against the US dollar. One Chronologic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000726 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a market cap of $542,040.73 and approximately $10,482.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00055845 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.14 or 0.00083957 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.00627514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032625 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00038030 BTC.

About Chronologic

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,944 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,064 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

