Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $1,750.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,543.68.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,538.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,746. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,440.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,379.23. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $728.00 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

