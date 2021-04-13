China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 303.2% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised China Construction Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

CICHY traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.63. The company had a trading volume of 30,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $207.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

