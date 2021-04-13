Chiliz (CHZ) Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Billion

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $2.16 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chiliz has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00055650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.36 or 0.00084135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.88 or 0.00622639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00032532 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com . Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

