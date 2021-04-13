CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 159 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.96.

NYSE ACN opened at $287.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.84. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $165.71 and a 12 month high of $288.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

