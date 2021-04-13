CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $172,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in NOV by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 13,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NOV by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in NOV by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,342 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NOV news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $148,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.22.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.30). NOV had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NOV from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. COKER & PALMER lowered shares of NOV from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

