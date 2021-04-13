CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $271,000 Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 466 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,116,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $4,023,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $63.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

