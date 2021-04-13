CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $213,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 77.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,495 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $156.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

