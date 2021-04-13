CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Decreases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 44.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,141 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.06. The company has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,813.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.43%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

