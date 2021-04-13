ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:CTACU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on April 20th

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:CTACU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, April 20th. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 22nd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTACU opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. ChaSerg Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35.

ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Company Profile

There is no company description available for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp.

