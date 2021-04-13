Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.
About Charter Hall Group
