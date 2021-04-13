Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CTOUF opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Charter Hall Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

