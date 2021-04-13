Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 51,758 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 932,182 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $11,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 174.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 363,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Matador Resources by 59.6% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,216 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 27,702 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 13.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 43.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 39,483 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The company had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.