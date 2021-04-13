Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 51,735 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,735 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $11,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 74,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 328,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 100.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 230,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPT Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

RPT opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $8.66. The company has a market capitalization of $956.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

