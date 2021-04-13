Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Receives $36.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.76. The company had a trading volume of 92,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,971,600. Chargepoint has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

