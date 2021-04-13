Chardan Capital Boosts Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target to $67.50

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target upped by Chardan Capital from $60.00 to $67.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.75.

TSHA opened at $25.00 on Monday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.07.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the third quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

