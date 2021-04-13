Chainlink (LINK) Price Reaches $33.60 on Major Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for approximately $33.60 or 0.00053347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $14.08 billion and $1.23 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00083719 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.94 or 0.00619059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00033517 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00038315 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 419,009,556 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

