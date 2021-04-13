CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Down 84.5% in March

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNFN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,830. CFN Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

CFN Enterprises Inc, a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

