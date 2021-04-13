CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Short Interest Down 84.5% in March

CFN Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNFN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 84.5% from the March 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CNFN stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,830. CFN Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
CFN Enterprises Company Profile
