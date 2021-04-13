Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases Shares of 583 RH (NYSE:RH)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 588,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,214,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of RH by 2,612.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,334,000.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim raised their price target on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $508.22.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $600.86 on Tuesday. RH has a 1-year low of $116.62 and a 1-year high of $619.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

