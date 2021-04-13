Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $257,000 Investment in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $485.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.75 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,107.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $86,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.22.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

