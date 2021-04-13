Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $251,000 Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

Fluor stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

