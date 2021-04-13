Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $251,000 Investment in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,705 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 524.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.
Fluor stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.
FLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.
Fluor Profile
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.
