Cetera Investment Advisers Makes New $247,000 Investment in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,536,000 after acquiring an additional 220,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 287.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 153,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,940,000 after acquiring an additional 89,158 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 282.0% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 192,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $38,125,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,205,000 shares of company stock worth $100,567,000 in the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $30.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.84 and a 1-year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

