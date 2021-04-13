Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $266,000 in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 200,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $112.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $117.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.91.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.41 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.