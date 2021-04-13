Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $232,000 in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.98 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

