Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $231,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 991.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 553,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,373,000 after purchasing an additional 502,428 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth about $65,803,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,021,000 after purchasing an additional 400,505 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $132.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.70 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.80 and its 200-day moving average is $135.56.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

