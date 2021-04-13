Cetera Investment Advisers Buys Shares of 7,056 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 477.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in STORE Capital by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in STORE Capital by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.03 on Tuesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.