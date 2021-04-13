Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $52.37 on Monday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

