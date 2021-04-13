Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Down 87.4% in March

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 87.4% from the March 15th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

CELTF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,012. Centamin has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

