Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS is an integrated biopharmaceutical company that applies its comprehensive Precision Targeted Immunotherapy Platform to generate a pipeline of candidates to treat cancer and other difficult-to-treat diseases. Celldex’s immunotherapy platform includes a complementary portfolio of monoclonal antibodies, antibody-targeted vaccines and immunomodulators to create novel disease-specific drug candidates. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

CLDX traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 346,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,070. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.16. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.96.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,785 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,008,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

