Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $45,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Wealth Alliance increased its position in Caterpillar by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $230.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.72. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $237.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

