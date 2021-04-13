Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Cascades in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cascades in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cascades from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of CADNF stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $11.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. Cascades has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

