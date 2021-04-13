Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Takes Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,954 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LPX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 98,959 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,668 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,060 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 145,832 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $63.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,923 shares of company stock worth $876,686. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

