Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 269 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

MLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.75.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $348.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.94 and a 52 week high of $353.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.