Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $629,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

