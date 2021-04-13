Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 129 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $211.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.27. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $147.08 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 68.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.30.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

