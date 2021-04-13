Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,031,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,361,000 after acquiring an additional 237,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after acquiring an additional 163,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $450,351,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after acquiring an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,296,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cummins from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.86.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMI stock opened at $261.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.93 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

