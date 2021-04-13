Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Makes New $120,000 Investment in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Post by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.70.

POST stock opened at $108.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3,609.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.40. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $109.45.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

